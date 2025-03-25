Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1199.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1210.00 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1205.00 and closed slightly lower at 1199.30. The stock reached a high of 1215.95 and a low of 1190.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 100,963.02 crore. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1093.00, with a trading volume of 347,071 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1199.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1215.95 & 1190.75 yesterday to end at 1210.00. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

