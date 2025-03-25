Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1205.00 and closed slightly lower at ₹1199.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1215.95 and a low of ₹1190.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹100,963.02 crore. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1093.00, with a trading volume of 347,071 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1199.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1215.95 & ₹1190.75 yesterday to end at ₹1210.00. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.