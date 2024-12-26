Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1348 and closed at ₹1351.25, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1360.15 and a low of ₹1342.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹112,541.5 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 22,128 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1361.83 and 1343.88 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1343.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1361.83.
Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1358.62
|Support 1
|1352.87
|Resistance 2
|1361.18
|Support 2
|1349.68
|Resistance 3
|1364.37
|Support 3
|1347.12
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1360.15 & ₹1342.2 yesterday to end at ₹1353.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend