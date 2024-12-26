Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1351.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1353.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1348 and closed at 1351.25, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 1360.15 and a low of 1342.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 112,541.5 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 22,128 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:36 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1361.83 and 1343.88 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1343.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1361.83. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11358.62Support 11352.87
Resistance 21361.18Support 21349.68
Resistance 31364.37Support 31347.12
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1351.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1360.15 & 1342.2 yesterday to end at 1353.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

