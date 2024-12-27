Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1351.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1355.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.