Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1355.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹1355.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1398.7 and a low of ₹1346.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹115,753.1 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1408.7
|Support 1
|1355.95
|Resistance 2
|1429.85
|Support 2
|1324.35
|Resistance 3
|1461.45
|Support 3
|1303.2
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1335.0, 4.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1398.7 & ₹1346.9 yesterday to end at ₹1391.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend