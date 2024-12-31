Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1391 and closed slightly lower at ₹1389.35. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1391 and a low of ₹1372.9. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹114707.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE volume for the day was 34,227 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1389.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1391 & ₹1372.9 yesterday to end at ₹1374.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend