Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1389.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1391 and closed slightly lower at 1389.35. The day's trading saw a high of 1391 and a low of 1372.9. The company's market capitalization stands at 114707.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69. The BSE volume for the day was 34,227 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1389.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1391 & 1372.9 yesterday to end at 1374.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.