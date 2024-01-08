Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Surges in Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹41.65 and closed at ₹41.43 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹43.2 and a low of ₹41.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,495.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01, respectively. The stock's trading volume on BSE was 3,286,338 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is ₹43.49, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 2.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.97% and the net change is an increase of 2.06. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|913.7
|7.55
|0.83
|923.45
|557.15
|73096.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.36
|1.93
|4.66
|56.4
|37.01
|7537.36
|Thomas Cook India
|157.65
|2.55
|1.64
|167.75
|52.45
|7317.01
|Kaya
|345.0
|2.05
|0.6
|395.9
|241.0
|450.71
|International Travel House
|667.15
|87.85
|15.16
|586.9
|188.1
|533.35
Easy Trip Planners stock reached a low price of ₹41.65 and a high price of ₹43.90.
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that its price is ₹43.12. There has been a 4.08% percent change, which equals a net change of 1.69.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|914.8
|8.65
|0.95
|923.45
|557.15
|73184.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.12
|1.69
|4.08
|56.4
|37.01
|7495.64
|Thomas Cook India
|158.95
|3.85
|2.48
|167.75
|52.45
|7377.35
|Kaya
|342.75
|-0.2
|-0.06
|395.9
|241.0
|447.77
|International Travel House
|679.8
|100.5
|17.35
|586.9
|188.1
|543.47
On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 3,286,338 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹41.43.
