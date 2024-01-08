Hello User
Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 41.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.49 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 41.65 and closed at 41.43 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 43.2 and a low of 41.65. The market capitalization of the company is 7,495.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01, respectively. The stock's trading volume on BSE was 3,286,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is 43.49, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 2.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.97% and the net change is an increase of 2.06. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation913.77.550.83923.45557.1573096.0
Easy Trip Planners43.361.934.6656.437.017537.36
Thomas Cook India157.652.551.64167.7552.457317.01
Kaya345.02.050.6395.9241.0450.71
International Travel House667.1587.8515.16586.9188.1533.35
08 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range

Easy Trip Planners stock reached a low price of 41.65 and a high price of 43.90.

08 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation914.88.650.95923.45557.1573184.0
Easy Trip Planners43.121.694.0856.437.017495.64
Thomas Cook India158.953.852.48167.7552.457377.35
Kaya342.75-0.2-0.06395.9241.0447.77
International Travel House679.8100.517.35586.9188.1543.47
08 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹41.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 3,286,338 shares. The closing price for the stock was 41.43.

