Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars in Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹41.65 and closed at ₹41.43 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹44.01 and a low of ₹41.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,537.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.4, while the 52-week low is ₹37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465,990 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is ₹43.74 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.88% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.38.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.51%
|3 Months
|-2.21%
|6 Months
|0.35%
|YTD
|7.43%
|1 Year
|-17.35%
The current data shows that the stock price of Easy Trip Planners is ₹44.44. There has been a 2.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.08.
On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 12,465,990 shares, with a closing price of ₹41.43.
