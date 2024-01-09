Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars in Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹41.65 and closed at ₹41.43 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹44.01 and a low of ₹41.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,537.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.4, while the 52-week low is ₹37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465,990 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.