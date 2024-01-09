Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 43.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.74 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 41.65 and closed at 41.43 on the last day. The stock had a high of 44.01 and a low of 41.65. The market capitalization of the company is 7,537.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.4, while the 52-week low is 37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465,990 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Easy Trip Planners Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price update :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹43.74, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹43.36

The current data of Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is 43.74 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.88% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.38.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.51%
3 Months-2.21%
6 Months0.35%
YTD7.43%
1 Year-17.35%
09 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Today :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹44.44, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹43.36

The current data shows that the stock price of Easy Trip Planners is 44.44. There has been a 2.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.08.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹41.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 12,465,990 shares, with a closing price of 41.43.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.