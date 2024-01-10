Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹44.75 and closed at ₹43.36 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹46.49 and a low of ₹43.63 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7958.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.4 and the 52-week low is ₹37.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 15,584,197 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.