Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 45.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.29 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 46.32 and closed at 45.78 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 46.4 and a low of 44 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7,699.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,246 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹45.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 4,873,246 shares, with a closing price of 45.78.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.