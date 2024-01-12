Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners stocks plummet as trading takes a downturn

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹44.79 and closed at ₹44.29 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹52.76 and a low of ₹44.74. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9006.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331,461 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Easy Trip Planners stock is currently priced at ₹50.88. It has experienced a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.93, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.81%
|3 Months
|16.98%
|6 Months
|17.73%
|YTD
|28.38%
|1 Year
|-1.33%
Easy Trip Planners' stock price is currently at ₹51.81 with a percent change of 16.98. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. The net change is 7.52, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Easy Trip Planners' stock is performing well and showing strong growth.
On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a volume of 38,331,461 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹44.29.
