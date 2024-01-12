Hello User
Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners stocks plummet as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 51.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.88 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 44.79 and closed at 44.29 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 52.76 and a low of 44.74. The market capitalization of the company is 9006.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331,461 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price update :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹50.88, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹51.81

Easy Trip Planners stock is currently priced at 50.88. It has experienced a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.93, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Easy Trip Planners Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.81%
3 Months16.98%
6 Months17.73%
YTD28.38%
1 Year-1.33%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Today :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹51.81, up 16.98% from yesterday's ₹44.29

Easy Trip Planners' stock price is currently at 51.81 with a percent change of 16.98. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value. The net change is 7.52, further confirming the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Easy Trip Planners' stock is performing well and showing strong growth.

12 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹44.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a volume of 38,331,461 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 44.29.

