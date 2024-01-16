Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Suffers Stock Slump

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 48.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.24 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 50.51 and closed at 49.62 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 51, while the low was 48.03. The company's market capitalization stands at 8,642.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,611 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price update :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹48.24, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹48.77

The current stock price of Easy Trip Planners is 48.24. It has experienced a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.53, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.53 points.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Today :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹48.77, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹49.62

The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock is priced at 48.77. It has experienced a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the value has decreased by 0.85.

16 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹49.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a volume of 5,940,611 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 49.62.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.