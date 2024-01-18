Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hello User
Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -4.62 %. The stock closed at 48.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.99 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 48.33 and closed at 48.22 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 48.33 and a low of 45.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8,149.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 56.4, while its 52-week low is 37.01. The BSE volume for the day was 3,963,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹48.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a trading volume of 3,963,743 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 48.22.

