Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹48.33 and closed at ₹48.22 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹48.33 and a low of ₹45.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,149.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹56.4, while its 52-week low is ₹37.01. The BSE volume for the day was 3,963,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.