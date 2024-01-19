Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Hello User
Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 45.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.48 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 45.92 and closed at 45.99 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 47.28 and a low of 43.53. The company has a market capitalization of 8,059.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.4, while the 52-week low is 37.01. The BSE volume for Easy Trip Planners was 3,372,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹45.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Easy Trip Planners on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,372,164. The closing price for the stock was 45.99.

