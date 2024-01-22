Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars in Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : On the last day, Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹46.81 and closed at ₹46.36. The stock reached a high of ₹47.25 and a low of ₹46.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8222.27 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 858,720 shares on the BSE.
Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1026.4
|42.65
|4.34
|988.85
|557.15
|82112.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.4
|0.04
|0.09
|56.4
|37.01
|8065.8
|Thomas Cook India
|163.6
|1.75
|1.08
|175.75
|52.45
|7593.17
|International Travel House
|620.0
|0.1
|0.02
|740.0
|188.1
|495.66
|Kaya
|328.35
|0.8
|0.24
|395.9
|241.0
|428.96
Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Easy Trip Planners had a low price of ₹46.2 and a high price of ₹47.25 for the current day.
Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.55%
|3 Months
|5.56%
|6 Months
|10.08%
|YTD
|14.99%
|1 Year
|-15.1%
Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹46.36 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 858,720 shares and closed at a price of ₹46.36.
