Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars in Trading Today

4 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Easy Trip Planners stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 46.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.4 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : On the last day, Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 46.81 and closed at 46.36. The stock reached a high of 47.25 and a low of 46.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8222.27 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 858,720 shares on the BSE.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price update :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.4, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹46.36

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1026.442.654.34988.85557.1582112.0
Easy Trip Planners46.40.040.0956.437.018065.8
Thomas Cook India163.61.751.08175.7552.457593.17
International Travel House620.00.10.02740.0188.1495.66
Kaya328.350.80.24395.9241.0428.96
22 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Easy Trip Planners had a low price of 46.2 and a high price of 47.25 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Easy Trip Planners Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.55%
3 Months5.56%
6 Months10.08%
YTD14.99%
1 Year-15.1%
22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹46.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 858,720 shares and closed at a price of 46.36.

