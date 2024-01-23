Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹46.81 and closed at ₹46.36 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹47.25, while the lowest price was ₹46.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,222.27 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 858,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.