Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars on Positive Trading Day

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹45.05 and closed at ₹44.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹46.98 and a low of ₹44.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,266.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,632,805 shares.
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is ₹46.65, with a percent change of 4.11 and a net change of 1.84. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.11% and the net change in price is 1.84. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a volume of 3,632,805 shares traded on the BSE.
