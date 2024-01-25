Hello User
Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Easy Trip Planners stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.11 %. The stock closed at 44.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.65 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 45.05 and closed at 44.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 46.98 and a low of 44.3. The market capitalization of the company is 8,266.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.4 and 37.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,632,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Today :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.65, up 4.11% from yesterday's ₹44.81

The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the price is 46.65, with a percent change of 4.11 and a net change of 1.84. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.11% and the net change in price is 1.84. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

25 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹44.81 on last trading day

On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a volume of 3,632,805 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 44.81.

