Easy Trip Planners Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹47.15 and closed at ₹46.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹48.64 and a low of ₹46.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,351.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹56.4 and ₹37.01 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

