Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
LIVE UPDATES

Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners' Stocks Plummet In Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 47.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.6 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 47.15 and closed at 46.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 48.64 and a low of 46.61. The market capitalization of the company is 8,351.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 56.2, while the 52-week low is 37.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,251,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:32:19 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Easy Trip Planners stock was 46.35 and the high price was 47.79.

29 Jan 2024, 11:32:13 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 11:11:50 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price NSE Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.6, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹47.13

Easy Trip Planners stock is currently trading at 46.6 with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51:50 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation983.012.71.311049.75557.1578640.0
Easy Trip Planners46.68-0.45-0.9556.237.018114.48
Thomas Cook India180.37.04.04175.7552.458368.26
International Travel House630.058.951.44740.0188.1503.69
Kaya342.67.552.25395.9241.0447.58
29 Jan 2024, 10:43:59 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.66, down -1% from yesterday's ₹47.13

Easy Trip Planners stock has a current price of 46.66, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1% and has experienced a decrease of 0.47 rupees.

29 Jan 2024, 10:34:25 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Easy Trip Planners stock is 46.51, while the high price is 47.79.

29 Jan 2024, 10:00:18 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:40 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price NSE Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.8, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹47.13

The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock price is 46.8. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.33, which further supports the decrease in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 09:42:16 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.74%
3 Months9.7%
6 Months14.88%
YTD16.73%
1 Year-7.74%
29 Jan 2024, 09:02:14 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹47.13, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹46.65

Easy Trip Planners stock currently has a price of 47.13. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 0.48, reflecting a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 08:27:03 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners share price update :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹46.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 1,251,495 shares and the closing price was 46.65.

