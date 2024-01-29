Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners' Stocks Plummet In Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹47.15 and closed at ₹46.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹48.64 and a low of ₹46.61. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,351.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹56.2, while the 52-week low is ₹37.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,251,495 shares.
Today, the low price of Easy Trip Planners stock was ₹46.35 and the high price was ₹47.79.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|983.0
|12.7
|1.31
|1049.75
|557.15
|78640.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.42
|-0.71
|-1.51
|56.2
|37.01
|8069.28
|Thomas Cook India
|178.85
|5.55
|3.2
|175.75
|52.45
|8300.97
|International Travel House
|634.0
|12.9
|2.08
|740.0
|188.1
|506.85
|Kaya
|346.2
|11.15
|3.33
|395.9
|241.0
|452.28
Easy Trip Planners stock is currently trading at ₹46.6 with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|983.0
|12.7
|1.31
|1049.75
|557.15
|78640.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.68
|-0.45
|-0.95
|56.2
|37.01
|8114.48
|Thomas Cook India
|180.3
|7.0
|4.04
|175.75
|52.45
|8368.26
|International Travel House
|630.05
|8.95
|1.44
|740.0
|188.1
|503.69
|Kaya
|342.6
|7.55
|2.25
|395.9
|241.0
|447.58
Easy Trip Planners stock has a current price of ₹46.66, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -0.47. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1% and has experienced a decrease of 0.47 rupees.
The current day's low price of Easy Trip Planners stock is ₹46.51, while the high price is ₹47.79.
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock price is ₹46.8. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.33, which further supports the decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|9.7%
|6 Months
|14.88%
|YTD
|16.73%
|1 Year
|-7.74%
Easy Trip Planners stock currently has a price of ₹47.13. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 0.48, reflecting a positive movement.
On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 1,251,495 shares and the closing price was ₹46.65.
