Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners' stocks plummet as investors retreat

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock price opened at ₹47.79 and closed at ₹47.13 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹47.79 and the low was ₹46.35. The company has a market cap of ₹8273.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.2 and the 52-week low is ₹37.01. On the BSE, there were 2,922,743 shares of Easy Trip Planners traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Easy Trip Planners stock is currently priced at ₹46.69. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.44, further confirming the decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|5.23%
|6 Months
|15.17%
|YTD
|15.74%
|1 Year
|-4.98%
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock price is ₹46.69, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -0.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% and the stock has lost 0.44 points.
On the last day, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 2,922,743 shares and a closing price of ₹47.13.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!