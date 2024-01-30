Hello User
Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners' stocks plummet as investors retreat

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 47.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.69 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock price opened at 47.79 and closed at 47.13 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 47.79 and the low was 46.35. The company has a market cap of 8273.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.2 and the 52-week low is 37.01. On the BSE, there were 2,922,743 shares of Easy Trip Planners traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months5.23%
6 Months15.17%
YTD15.74%
1 Year-4.98%
