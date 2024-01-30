Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners' stocks plummet as investors retreat

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock price opened at ₹47.79 and closed at ₹47.13 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹47.79 and the low was ₹46.35. The company has a market cap of ₹8273.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.2 and the 52-week low is ₹37.01. On the BSE, there were 2,922,743 shares of Easy Trip Planners traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.