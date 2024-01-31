Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Faces Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Easy Trip Planners stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 46.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.4 per share. Investors should monitor Easy Trip Planners stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Easy Trip Planners Stock Price Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at 46.97 and closed at 46.69 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 47.02 and a low of 45.86. The market capitalization of the company is 8224.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 56.2 and 37.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,087,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price NSE Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹46.41

The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock's price is 46.4. There has been a small decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.01.

31 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation972.08.40.871049.75557.1577760.0
Easy Trip Planners46.630.220.4756.237.018105.79
Thomas Cook India174.45-9.15-4.98184.9552.458096.75
International Travel House650.04.250.66740.0188.1519.64
Kaya351.2-1.65-0.47395.9241.0458.81
31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.66, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹46.41

Easy Trip Planners stock is currently priced at 46.66 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Easy Trip Planners Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Easy Trip Planners reached a low of 46.06 today and a high of 47.30.

31 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price NSE Live :Easy Trip Planners trading at ₹46.74, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹46.41

Easy Trip Planners stock is currently trading at a price of 46.74. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well, with a small gain in value.

31 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Easy Trip Planners Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months5.23%
6 Months12.64%
YTD14.87%
1 Year-10.95%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Easy Trip Planners share price Live :Easy Trip Planners closed at ₹46.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 1,087,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was 46.69.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!