Easy Trip Planners share price Today Live Updates : Easy Trip Planners Faces Decline in Trading Today

Easy Trip Planners Share Price Today : Easy Trip Planners' stock opened at ₹46.97 and closed at ₹46.69 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹47.02 and a low of ₹45.86. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8224.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹56.2 and ₹37.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,087,737 shares.
The current data for Easy Trip Planners stock shows that the stock's price is ₹46.4. There has been a small decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.01.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|972.0
|8.4
|0.87
|1049.75
|557.15
|77760.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.63
|0.22
|0.47
|56.2
|37.01
|8105.79
|Thomas Cook India
|174.45
|-9.15
|-4.98
|184.95
|52.45
|8096.75
|International Travel House
|650.0
|4.25
|0.66
|740.0
|188.1
|519.64
|Kaya
|351.2
|-1.65
|-0.47
|395.9
|241.0
|458.81
Easy Trip Planners stock is currently priced at ₹46.66 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock price of Easy Trip Planners reached a low of ₹46.06 today and a high of ₹47.30.
Easy Trip Planners stock is currently trading at a price of ₹46.74. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well, with a small gain in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|5.23%
|6 Months
|12.64%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|-10.95%
On the last day of trading, Easy Trip Planners had a BSE volume of 1,087,737 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹46.69.
