Ecos India Mobility Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹391.3 and closed at ₹334, reflecting a significant decline. The stock reached a high of ₹456 and a low of ₹380.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 0.0 crore, the trading volume on BSE was notable, with 1,639,359 shares exchanged. This performance indicates high volatility and investor activity in the stock.
04 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: Ecos India Mobility closed at ₹334 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹456 & ₹380.1 yesterday to end at ₹432.