Ecos India Mobility Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : Ecos India Mobility stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 32.57 %. The stock closed at 334 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ecos India Mobility stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 391.3 and closed significantly lower at 334, marking a notable decline. The stock reached a high of 456 and a low of 380.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 0.0 crore, the trading volume on the BSE was substantial, with 2,282,494 shares exchanged. This volatility reflects investor sentiment and market fluctuations impacting the stock's performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: Ecos India Mobility closed at ₹334 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 456 & 380.1 yesterday to end at 442.8.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.