Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : Ecos India Mobility stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 7.06 %. The stock closed at 442.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ecos India Mobility stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at 452.15 and closed at 442.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 488.75 and a low of 452.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 0.0 crore, the stock's 52-week high is 456 and the low is 380.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 650,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: Ecos India Mobility closed at ₹442.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 488.75 & 452.15 yesterday to end at 474.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.