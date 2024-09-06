Ecos India Mobility Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ecos India Mobility opened at ₹452.15 and closed at ₹442.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹488.75 and a low of ₹452.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹0.0 crore, the stock's 52-week high is ₹456 and the low is ₹380.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 650,717 shares.
06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Ecos India Mobility Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹488.75 & ₹452.15 yesterday to end at ₹474.05.