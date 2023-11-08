Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at ₹60.4 and closed at ₹60.5. The stock reached a high of ₹61.04 and a low of ₹60.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5447.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹77.06, while the 52-week low is ₹29.64. The BSE volume for the day was 64,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JM Financial
|84.2
|0.85
|1.02
|95.77
|57.38
|8039.45
|Religare Enterprises
|228.05
|0.8
|0.35
|280.3
|130.0
|7378.77
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|60.69
|0.19
|0.31
|77.06
|29.64
|5452.26
|JSW Holdings
|4544.65
|-7.95
|-0.17
|5223.8
|3672.05
|5043.32
|Shree Global Tradefin
|38.5
|0.04
|0.1
|47.75
|4.58
|4897.69
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Edelweiss Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,631.