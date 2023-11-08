Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 60.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.61 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at 60.4 and closed at 60.5. The stock reached a high of 61.04 and a low of 60.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5447.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.06, while the 52-week low is 29.64. The BSE volume for the day was 64,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Edelweiss Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JM Financial84.20.851.0295.7757.388039.45
Religare Enterprises228.050.80.35280.3130.07378.77
Edelweiss Financial Services60.690.190.3177.0629.645452.26
JSW Holdings4544.65-7.95-0.175223.83672.055043.32
Shree Global Tradefin38.50.040.147.754.584897.69
Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹60.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Edelweiss Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,631. The closing price for the stock was 60.5.

