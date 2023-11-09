Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Stock Takes a Dive

Edelweiss Financial Services had an open price of ₹60.4 and a close price of ₹60.5 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹61.04, while the low was ₹59.77. The company's market capitalization is ₹5414.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹77.06, and the 52-week low is ₹29.64. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 164070 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
