Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Stock Takes a Dive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 60.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.25 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services had an open price of 60.4 and a close price of 60.5 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 61.04, while the low was 59.77. The company's market capitalization is 5414.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.06, and the 52-week low is 29.64. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 164070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today :Edelweiss Financial Services trading at ₹60.25, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹60.5

Edelweiss Financial Services stock is currently priced at 60.25 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹60.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Edelweiss Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 164,070. The closing price of the stock was 60.5.

