Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

Edelweiss Financial Services' stock opened at ₹60.89 on the last trading day and closed at ₹60. The high for the day was also ₹60.89, while the low was ₹59.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5387.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹77.06 and ₹29.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 128,855 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹60 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Edelweiss Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 128,855. The closing price for the stock was ₹60.