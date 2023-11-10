Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.94 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services' stock opened at 60.89 on the last trading day and closed at 60. The high for the day was also 60.89, while the low was 59.8. The company has a market capitalization of 5387.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 77.06 and 29.64 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 128,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹60 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Edelweiss Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 128,855. The closing price for the stock was 60.

