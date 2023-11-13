Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, the open price for Edelweiss Financial Services was ₹61.34, and the close price was ₹60.35. The stock reached a high of ₹63 and a low of ₹61.34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5,658.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹77.06, and the 52-week low is ₹29.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 290,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|22.58%
|6 Months
|76.68%
|YTD
|79.02%
|1 Year
|86.75%
The current data of Edelweiss Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹61.45. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.04, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.04.
On the last day of trading, Edelweiss Financial Services had a volume of 290,083 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹60.35.
