Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 62.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.45 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Edelweiss Financial Services was 61.34, and the close price was 60.35. The stock reached a high of 63 and a low of 61.34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5,658.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.06, and the 52-week low is 29.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 290,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months22.58%
6 Months76.68%
YTD79.02%
1 Year86.75%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today :Edelweiss Financial Services trading at ₹61.45, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹62.49

The current data of Edelweiss Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 61.45. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.04, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.04.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹60.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Edelweiss Financial Services had a volume of 290,083 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 60.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.