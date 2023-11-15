Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 62.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.83 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services had an open price of 62.01 and a close price of 62.49 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 64.03 and a low of 61.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5,646.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.06, while the 52-week low is 29.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 329,726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹62.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Edelweiss Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 329,726 shares. The closing price of the stock was 62.49.

