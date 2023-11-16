Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Edelweiss Financial Services' stock opened at ₹63.78 and closed at ₹62.83 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹66.25 and a low of ₹63.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹5838.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹77.06 and the 52-week low is ₹29.64. On the BSE, a total of 551,185 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.16%
|3 Months
|24.88%
|6 Months
|101.81%
|YTD
|92.67%
|1 Year
|108.98%
The current price of Edelweiss Financial Services stock is ₹66.08, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 1.12. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.72% or ₹1.12.
On the last day, Edelweiss Financial Services had a trading volume of 551,185 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹62.83.
