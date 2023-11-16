Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 64.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.08 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services' stock opened at 63.78 and closed at 62.83 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 66.25 and a low of 63.1. The company's market capitalization is 5838.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 77.06 and the 52-week low is 29.64. On the BSE, a total of 551,185 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.16%
3 Months24.88%
6 Months101.81%
YTD92.67%
1 Year108.98%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Today :Edelweiss Financial Services trading at ₹66.08, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹64.96

The current price of Edelweiss Financial Services stock is 66.08, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 1.12. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.72% or 1.12.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services share price Live :Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹62.83 on last trading day

On the last day, Edelweiss Financial Services had a trading volume of 551,185 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 62.83.

