Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at ₹129.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹128.80. The stock reached a high of ₹138.25 and a low of ₹128.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹11,855.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹145.50 and a low of ₹59.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 269,443 shares.
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Edelweiss Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.96
|10 Days
|127.94
|20 Days
|119.12
|50 Days
|116.54
|100 Days
|108.53
|300 Days
|90.20
Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.25 & ₹128.95 yesterday to end at ₹136.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend