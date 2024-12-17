Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 6.09 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.65 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at 129.45 and closed slightly lower at 128.80. The stock reached a high of 138.25 and a low of 128.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 11,855.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 145.50 and a low of 59.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 269,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Edelweiss Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.96
10 Days127.94
20 Days119.12
50 Days116.54
100 Days108.53
300 Days90.20
17 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹128.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.25 & 128.95 yesterday to end at 136.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.