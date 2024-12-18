Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:01 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 7.76 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.8 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at 129.45 and closed at 128.8, experiencing a high of 140 and a low of 128.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,749.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 145.5 and a low of 59.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 512,187 shares, reflecting active market participation for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 132.5 and a high of 143.45. This indicates a fluctuation of 10.95, showcasing a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.96
10 Days127.94
20 Days119.12
50 Days116.54
100 Days108.53
300 Days90.27
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Edelweiss Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 11:17 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price has decreased by 0.94% today, currently trading at 137.5, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like JM Financial, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, CHOICE INTERN, and IIFL Capital Services are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.47% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JM Financial135.9-2.1-1.52168.8569.012986.51
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services2934.85-29.7-1.03741.151129.012152.24
Edelweiss Financial Services137.5-1.3-0.94145.559.412359.71
CHOICE INTERN547.4-4.25-0.77568.85215.010914.01
Iifl Capital Services353.9-5.2-1.45449.0108.310895.4
18 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:24 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at 139.30. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 84.61% to reach 139.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.64%
3 Months8.35%
6 Months97.16%
YTD78.09%
1 Year84.61%
18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹128.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140 & 128.95 yesterday to end at 138.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

