Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at ₹129.45 and closed at ₹128.8, experiencing a high of ₹140 and a low of ₹128.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,749.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹145.5 and a low of ₹59.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 512,187 shares, reflecting active market participation for the stock.
Edelweiss Financial Services Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹132.5 and a high of ₹143.45. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹10.95, showcasing a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.96
|10 Days
|127.94
|20 Days
|119.12
|50 Days
|116.54
|100 Days
|108.53
|300 Days
|90.27
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Edelweiss Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price has decreased by 0.94% today, currently trading at ₹137.5, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like JM Financial, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, CHOICE INTERN, and IIFL Capital Services are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.47% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JM Financial
|135.9
|-2.1
|-1.52
|168.85
|69.0
|12986.51
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2934.85
|-29.7
|-1.0
|3741.15
|1129.0
|12152.24
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|137.5
|-1.3
|-0.94
|145.5
|59.4
|12359.71
|CHOICE INTERN
|547.4
|-4.25
|-0.77
|568.85
|215.0
|10914.01
|Iifl Capital Services
|353.9
|-5.2
|-1.45
|449.0
|108.3
|10895.4
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price has decreased by 0.58% today, now trading at ₹138, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including JM Financial, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, CHOICE INTERNATIONAL, and IIFL Capital Services, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% and 0.02%, respectively.
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹139.30. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 84.61% to reach ₹139.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.64%
|3 Months
|8.35%
|6 Months
|97.16%
|YTD
|78.09%
|1 Year
|84.61%
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140 & ₹128.95 yesterday to end at ₹138.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend