Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at ₹143.45 and closed lower at ₹138.80. The stock reached a high of ₹143.45 and a low of ₹132.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,354.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹145.50 and a low of ₹59.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 838,756 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹138.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.45 & ₹132.5 yesterday to end at ₹134.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend