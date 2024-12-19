Hello User
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Edelweiss Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 138.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.55 per share. Investors should monitor Edelweiss Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Edelweiss Financial Services opened at 143.45 and closed lower at 138.80. The stock reached a high of 143.45 and a low of 132.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,354.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 145.50 and a low of 59.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 838,756 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial Services closed at ₹138.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Edelweiss Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 143.45 & 132.5 yesterday to end at 134.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

