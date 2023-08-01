Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 3366.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3422.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors had an open price of 3366.9 and a close price of 3366.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 3418.75 and the low was 3366.9. The market capitalization of the company is 92965.88 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24125.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3422.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹3366.85

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3422.45, which represents a 1.65% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 55.6, indicating a significant upward movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and investors may be bullish on the company.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3411.65, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹3366.85

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3411.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 44.8, suggesting a positive movement.

01 Aug 2023, 10:54 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3366.85 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 24,125 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,366.85.

