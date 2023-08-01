Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Rises in Trading Today

Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3366.9 and a close price of ₹3366.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3418.75 and the low was ₹3366.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92965.88 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24125.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3422.45, which represents a 1.65% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 55.6, indicating a significant upward movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, and investors may be bullish on the company.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3411.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 44.8, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 24,125 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,366.85.
