Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 3812.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3877.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3842 and closed at 3812.7. The high for the day was 3920 and the low was 3828.35. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 106,167.4 crore. The 52-week high is 3914.95 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 28,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3812.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 28,798 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,812.7.

