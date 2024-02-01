Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 3706.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3840.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3708.15 and closed at 3706.05. The stock reached a high of 3850.2 and a low of 3703. The market capitalization of the company is 105,146.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4201.7 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3706.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 29,872. The closing price for the stock was 3,706.05.

