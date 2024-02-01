Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3708.15 and closed at ₹3706.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3850.2 and a low of ₹3703. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,146.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4201.7 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,872 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
