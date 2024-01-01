Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4119.85 and closed at ₹4091.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4176.75 and a low of ₹4095.6. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹113,130.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.