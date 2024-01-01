Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4119.85 and closed at ₹4091.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4176.75 and a low of ₹4095.6. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹113,130.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹4077.85. The stock has experienced a decrease of -1.57% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -65.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|9.54%
|6 Months
|15.74%
|YTD
|28.37%
|1 Year
|26.28%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹4132.25, which represents a 1.01% increase. The net change is 41.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,818 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,091.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!