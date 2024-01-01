Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 4143.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4077.85 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4119.85 and closed at 4091.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 4176.75 and a low of 4095.6. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 113,130.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4077.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹4143.05

As of the latest data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 4077.85. The stock has experienced a decrease of -1.57% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -65.2.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months9.54%
6 Months15.74%
YTD28.37%
1 Year26.28%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4132.25, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹4091.05

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 4132.25, which represents a 1.01% increase. The net change is 41.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4091.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,818 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,091.05.

