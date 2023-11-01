Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 3357.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3295.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3357.05 and a close price of 3357.65. The stock reached a high of 3362.5 and a low of 3288. The market capitalization of the company is 90226.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for Eicher Motors are 3886 and 2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3295.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹3357.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3295.95. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.84% in its value, resulting in a net change of -61.7.

01 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3357.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 12,782 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,357.65.

