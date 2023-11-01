Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3357.05 and a close price of ₹3357.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3362.5 and a low of ₹3288. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90226.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for Eicher Motors are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12782 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3295.95. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.84% in its value, resulting in a net change of -61.7.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 12,782 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,357.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!