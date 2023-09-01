Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 3407.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3419.95 and closed at ₹3407.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3419.95 and a low of ₹3322. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91365.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 51587 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:22:06 AM IST
