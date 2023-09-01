Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 3407.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3419.95 and closed at 3407.05. The stock reached a high of 3419.95 and a low of 3322. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91365.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 51587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3407.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,587. The closing price for the stock was 3407.05.

