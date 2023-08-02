Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 3366.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3414.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3366.9 and closed at ₹3366.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3434.85 and a low of ₹3366.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93,451.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 47,284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:17:19 AM IST
