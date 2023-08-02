Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3366.9 and closed at ₹3366.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3434.85 and a low of ₹3366.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93,451.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 47,284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3366.85 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 47,284 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,366.85.