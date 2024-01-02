Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in today's trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹4143.05 and closed at the same price. The high of the day was also ₹4143.05, while the low was ₹4029.35. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹110,476.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 34,334 shares.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹4035.3. There has been a percent change of -2.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -107.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹107.75.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 34,334 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹4,143.05.
