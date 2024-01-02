Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 4143.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4035.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 4143.05 and closed at the same price. The high of the day was also 4143.05, while the low was 4029.35. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 110,476.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 34,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4035.3, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹4143.05

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 4035.3. There has been a percent change of -2.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -107.75, which means the stock has decreased by 107.75.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4143.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 34,334 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,143.05.

