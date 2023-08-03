Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 3414.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3333.25 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3431 and closed at 3414.9. The stock reached a high of 3432.95 and a low of 3280.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 91,217.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3414.9 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 18,787 shares, with a closing price of 3,414.9.

