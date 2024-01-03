Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4018.1 and closed at ₹4035.3. The stock had a high of ₹4018.1 and a low of ₹3881.9. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹106,567.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 33,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4035.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 33,953. The closing price for the day was ₹4035.3.