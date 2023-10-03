Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 3447 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3456.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3477.55 and closed at 3447. The stock had a high of 3480 and a low of 3425.6. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 94,609.18 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 3886 and a low of 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 13,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3447 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a volume of 13,400 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 3,447.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.