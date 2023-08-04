Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Stock Rise in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors stock was ₹3321.05, and the close price was ₹3333.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3385 and a low of ₹3300.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹92,606.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 30,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.