Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Stock Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 3380.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3419.65 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors stock was 3321.05, and the close price was 3333.25. The stock reached a high of 3385 and a low of 3300.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 92,606.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 30,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3419.65, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹3380.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3419.65, which represents a 1.17% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.55.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3471.65, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹3380.1

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3471.65, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 91.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3384, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹3333.25

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3384. It has experienced a 1.52% increase in value, with a net change of 50.75.

04 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3333.25 yesterday

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 30,358 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,333.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.