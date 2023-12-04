Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3911 and closed at ₹3898.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3950 and a low of ₹3883. The market capitalization of the company is ₹106,772.44 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is ₹3950 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.