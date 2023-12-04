Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3911 and closed at ₹3898.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3950 and a low of ₹3883. The market capitalization of the company is ₹106,772.44 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is ₹3950 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|6111.05
|64.45
|1.07
|6128.9
|3522.0
|172916.66
|Eicher Motors
|3961.05
|70.0
|1.8
|3950.0
|2835.95
|108327.42
|TVS Motor Co
|1896.0
|-13.45
|-0.7
|1922.5
|968.0
|90076.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3837.35
|78.8
|2.1
|3882.05
|2246.75
|76685.49
|Tube Investments Of India
|3270.65
|-20.9
|-0.63
|3836.1
|2375.05
|63163.15
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3963, with a net change of ₹71.95 which represents a percent change of 1.85%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% compared to the previous trading session.
The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was ₹3921.2, while the high price was ₹3975.6.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3951.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 3963.55, while the offer price is 3964.75. The bid and offer quantities are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 3,031,525.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3965, representing a 1.9% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of ₹73.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|10.88%
|6 Months
|5.18%
|YTD
|20.55%
|1 Year
|13.2%
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3900, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and has gained 1.15 points.
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 40,658 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,898.85.
