Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 3891.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3963 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3911 and closed at 3898.85. The stock reached a high of 3950 and a low of 3883. The market capitalization of the company is 106,772.44 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 3950 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto6111.0564.451.076128.93522.0172916.66
Eicher Motors3961.0570.01.83950.02835.95108327.42
TVS Motor Co1896.0-13.45-0.71922.5968.090076.52
Hero Motocorp3837.3578.82.13882.052246.7576685.49
Tube Investments Of India3270.65-20.9-0.633836.12375.0563163.15
04 Dec 2023, 10:29 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3963, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹3891.05

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3963, with a net change of 71.95 which represents a percent change of 1.85%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% compared to the previous trading session.

04 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Eicher Motors stock today was 3921.2, while the high price was 3975.6.

04 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Eicher Motors December futures opened at 3949.95 as against previous close of 3905.85

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3951.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 3963.55, while the offer price is 3964.75. The bid and offer quantities are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 3,031,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3965, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹3891.05

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 3965, representing a 1.9% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 73.95.

04 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months10.88%
6 Months5.18%
YTD20.55%
1 Year13.2%
04 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3900, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3898.85

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3900, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and has gained 1.15 points.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3898.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, a total of 40,658 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,898.85.

